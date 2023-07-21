JavaScript / Web Software Engineer – Hybrid – R580 per hour at E-merge IT Recruitment

Jul 21, 2023

An international product development environment require a JavaScript / Web Software Engineer to join their team. If you are looking to work in an innovative, dynamic, and flexible team that values work-life balance and is highly motivating, energetic and fast-paced. Apply Now!

Be a part of cutting-edge global IT system landscape and processes in a Dynamic Global Team that offers the opportunity to develop a career and not only skills.

Essential Requirements:

  • Understanding and experience in the IT SDLC process.
  • Good grasp of business/user requirements and translating these into system documents and functions.
  • Ability to quickly familiarize yourself with complex technical topics.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • TypeScript / JavaScript
  • GraphQL
  • Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
  • MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)
  • Redis, Mongo
  • CSS 3
  • Antd
  • HTML 5
  • BitBucket

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • AWS
  • Kubernetes
  • Docker, Docker Compose
  • Encryption Technologies.
  • Knowledge of ITSM Solutions – specifically BMC Remedy Ticketing tool.
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to users when required.
  • Excellent written, verbal, and visual communication skills.
  • Willing and able to travel internationally.
  • Ability to work under pressure with a constant workload and deliver quality results.
  • Above-average ability to structure, illustrate and or communicate complex concepts in an understandable, predictable manner.
  • Ability to deal with uncertainty and a volatile environment with often ambiguous and conflicting requirements and priorities.
  • Identify and manage risks.
  • Ability to operate in an inter-cultural work environment.
  • Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance.
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks within the scope of work.
  • Confident, motivated, and assertive.
  • Take Ownership, show initiative and work pro-active.
  • Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time

Reference Number for this position is GZ57121 which is a long-term contract position paying per hour working semi remotely offering a contract rate of R550 to R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

