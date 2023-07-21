JavaScript / Web Software Engineer – Hybrid – R580 per hour at E-merge IT Recruitment

An international product development environment require a JavaScript / Web Software Engineer to join their team. If you are looking to work in an innovative, dynamic, and flexible team that values work-life balance and is highly motivating, energetic and fast-paced. Apply Now!

Be a part of cutting-edge global IT system landscape and processes in a Dynamic Global Team that offers the opportunity to develop a career and not only skills.

Essential Requirements:

Understanding and experience in the IT SDLC process.

Good grasp of business/user requirements and translating these into system documents and functions.

Ability to quickly familiarize yourself with complex technical topics.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

TypeScript / JavaScript

GraphQL

Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)

MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)

Redis, Mongo

CSS 3

Antd

HTML 5

BitBucket

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

AWS

Kubernetes

Docker, Docker Compose

Encryption Technologies.

Knowledge of ITSM Solutions – specifically BMC Remedy Ticketing tool.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to users when required.

Excellent written, verbal, and visual communication skills.

Willing and able to travel internationally.

Ability to work under pressure with a constant workload and deliver quality results.

Above-average ability to structure, illustrate and or communicate complex concepts in an understandable, predictable manner.

Ability to deal with uncertainty and a volatile environment with often ambiguous and conflicting requirements and priorities.

Identify and manage risks.

Ability to operate in an inter-cultural work environment.

Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance.

Flexibility to take up different tasks within the scope of work.

Confident, motivated, and assertive.

Take Ownership, show initiative and work pro-active.

Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time

Reference Number for this position is GZ57121 which is a long-term contract position paying per hour working semi remotely offering a contract rate of R550 to R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

