Keep payroll and HR going, even during loadshedding

Is there a worse time to lose power than during month-end? Every business has crucial activities that keep it moving forward. Prime examples include paying salaries and helping employees access leave applications and payslips.

But when loadshedding strikes, such activities stop. Payroll and HR staff scramble to catch up, frustrated that routine activities have become overwhelming.

Cloud software fixes this problem. A cloud-native payroll platform keeps your payroll and HR activities online even if the power goes out. Staff can securely access the platform from anywhere on any device. Data stays safe and uncorrupted. If your people can access the internet, they can interact with your payroll and HR services.

“It’s a no-brainer,” says Heinrich Swanepoel, head of growth for cloud payroll and HR platform PaySpace. “Cloud platforms are not merely a good way to work around loadshedding. They also create business continuity and support remote working. Think about a travelling executive or an HR manager who needs to tend to a family emergency.

“The cloud puts the tools they use close to them. You don’t get that with on-premise software. Some of the businesses seeing the always-on benefit of cloud payroll for continuity during the country’s energy crisis are Cape Union Mart, Altron and Clover.”

Don’t delay salaries over loadshedding

On-premise software resides at the business, usually through specific computers. A data centre can host the core software, but people access it via specific devices. Even if the data centre has backup power during a blackout, the office and its computers often do not.

Cloud software works differently. Though also hosted on a data centre, users don’t need to install client-side software. They can access the software at different locations via a web browser using any computer, even their smartphones or tablets.

Data integrity also benefits. When a computer loses power mid-task, the data can become corrupted. Since cloud software operates entirely on data centres, users losing power doesn’t impact the data.

Cloud platforms also enable continuous processing, says Swanepoel, “Once you start a process, it will continue even if the user loses power or connectivity. So, your payroll administration continues uninterrupted. This also turns payroll into a constant process that different parts of the business engage throughout the month.”

Using cloud platforms also substantially improves business resilience without the hefty price tag.

“Good cloud software lives on data centres with resilience, backup and security features. For example, PaySpace uses Microsoft Azure, the same data centres that large global enterprises rely on. It’s far too expensive for most companies to build such resilience. But with cloud software, they don’t need to.”

The misconceptions of owning software

Many people still resist using cloud software for core company activities. They feel a sense of independence when they own software, believing that their software and data are more secure because they control it directly. They also assume they get the most value for money.

But owning software does not correlate with independence. One must keep buying expensive blanket licences and pay for software updates and upgrades. Cloud software platforms use cheaper per-user licensing that you can manage monthly, and the fee includes software updates and upgrades. Security is also better: premier cloud facilitators such as Microsoft spend more on security than most companies could afford.

Cloud software’s value is the most impressive. Companies that buy software incur significant upfront expenses yet may use as little as 20 percent of the software’s features. A monthly operational budget can cover cloud software costs; users often select what to use.

“People get a sense of independence from on-premise software. But compared to cloud software, it’s not independent. With the cloud, you get access to what you need, full control over your data and real security, but you pay much less.”

Cloud software creates business resilience

The resilience argument is compelling: cloud software keeps your business functions going when your office loses power. It helps your people work from anywhere and on any device. Your data stays secure and uncorrupted from loadshedding. Your business saves money and gains functionality.

“If you use cloud-based email such as Gmail or Office365, you already experience some of these benefits,” says Swanepoel. “The best cloud platforms, backed by the best partners, give customers peace of mind. That’s what we’ve built for payroll and HR, and I see the positive impact on our customers every day.

“The disruptions of loadshedding and other problems tell the business world that we need to be more resilient. That’s what you get from the right cloud software.”