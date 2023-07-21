MI Analyst at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

The Business Intelligence Team is looking for an individual to join the team. You will be responsible for the Financial services business intelligence needs in order to support operational and strategic decisions.

You must have a passion for detail, data and business processes. You must have a curious nature and a strong drive to understand and improve the existing business environment.

Your key performance areas will be:

Perform data analysis, data visualisation and reporting from the Enterprise Data Warehouse

Spend time with and develop understanding of key business areas in order to provide in-depth analytics

Be involved in all Financial services projects to assist business users to identify data components of their projects. Ensure effective change management processes, protecting Business Intelligence standards.

As a MI Analyst you will be providing analytical solutions to complex business problems. We are looking for an individual with experience in using a variety of data tools, analysis methods and data visualisation to turn data into actionable insights with demonstrable business impact.

Drive insight derived from data exploration to the business

To qualify for this position, you will need:

Prior work experience

A relevant tertiary qualification. (Preferably Business Science IT)

Experience in using data analysis software packages (SQL, SAS)

Prior Data warehouse experience (at least 7 years)

Excellent knowledge of dimensional databases; including experience in creating optimized scripts / queries and database architecture

Knowledge of Tableau or similar visualisation software advantageous, with proven data visualisation skill

Working knowledge of database architecture

Core competencies

Excellent data analysis, analytical and problem-solving skills

Working knowledge of business analysis and creating business requirements document

Multi-tasking with the ability to focus and attend to multiple tasks

To be able to perform at a high level of accuracy with little supervision

To be self-motivated, well organised and able to work under pressure to tight deadlines

Proven written and verbal communication skill

Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act

Learn more/Apply for this position