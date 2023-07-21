Network Security Specialist – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client is a successful fintech located in Stellenbosch. The company has grown by implementing new ideas and equipment in the payment processing industry to enrich payment solutions with automation and great technology.

The business scope spans from ecommerce through to new generation and android point of sale solutions and is seeking an intelligent, strong, tech savvy and outcomes based professional.

Primary competencies:

Skilled Network Security Specialist with expertise in AWS technologies with experience in setting up FortiGate firewalls

Responsible for designing, implementing and maintaining secure networks in the cloud

Technical role with some managerial responsibilities

Collaborate with cross-functional team to ensure the successful integration of FortiGate firewalls, leveraging your deep understanding of AWS security best practices and firewall configurations

Regular working hours but getting results takes priority

Application deployments may take in the evening – time spent will be accounted for separately from normal hours

Hybrid working environment – onsite and remotely

Ability to manage deliverables in a virtual setting are essential requirements for the position

Responsibilities:

Overall IT security

Design and implement networks and firewalls within AWS environments

Configure, manage and troubleshoot firewalls to ensure optimal network security and performance

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including network engineers, system administrators, developers, to set up and maintain networks and security

Conduct security assessments and audits to identify vulnerabilities and propose solutions

Develop and maintain documentation, including network diagrams, configuration guides, and standard operating procedures related networks and security

Stay up to date with the latest AWS security features, FortiGate firewall technologies and industry trends to provide recommendations for improving network security and performance

Participate in incident response and perform root cause analysis for security-related incidents

Provide technical guidance and mentorship to junior team members on network and security configurations and best practices

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, or a related field

Relevant certifications (AWS Certified Security Speciality, Fortinet NSE) advantageous

Proven experience in cloud networks and security, specifically in AWS environments

In-depth knowledge of AWS services and features, such as VPC, EC2, IAM, S3, CloudTrail, CloudWatch, AWS WAF, Route53, secrets manager, and AWS Security Hub

Strong expertise in configuring and managing FortiGate firewalls, including FortiOS, VPN configurations and advanced threat features

Solid understanding of network protocols, security standards (eg SSL/TLS, IPsec) and networking concepts (eg routing, subnetting, load balancing)

Experience with network security tools, such as intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDS/IPS), web application firewalls (AWF) and vulnerability scanners

Proficient in scripting and automation using languages like Python, PowerShell, or Bash to streamline

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to analyze complex network security issues

Strong communication skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and present technical information to both technical and non-technical stakeholders

Ability to work in a fast paced environment and manage multiple priorities simultaneously

Clear criminal record

Preferred Skills:

Experience with cloud platforms and networks, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

Familiarity with DevOps practices and tools, including infrastructure as code (IaC) using Terraform or AWS CloudFormation

Knowledge of other security technologies and solutions, such as intrusion prevention systems (IPS), data loss prevention (DLP) and SIEM platforms

Experience with network monitoring and logging solutions, such as AWS CloudWatch, Elastic Stack, Splunk etc

Experience in banking security will be highly beneficial

Experience in setting up network peering will be beneficial

Closing date: 5 August 2023

Suitable Cvs to be forwarded to [Email Address Removed]

Should you receive no response after 4 weeks from date of closing, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Azure

AWS certified security specialty

Fortigate

FortiOS

Python

Powershell

Learn more/Apply for this position