Network Security Specialist – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client is a successful fintech located in Stellenbosch. The company has grown by implementing new ideas and equipment in the payment processing industry to enrich payment solutions with automation and great technology.
The business scope spans from ecommerce through to new generation and android point of sale solutions and is seeking an intelligent, strong, tech savvy and outcomes based professional.
Primary competencies:
- Skilled Network Security Specialist with expertise in AWS technologies with experience in setting up FortiGate firewalls
- Responsible for designing, implementing and maintaining secure networks in the cloud
- Technical role with some managerial responsibilities
- Collaborate with cross-functional team to ensure the successful integration of FortiGate firewalls, leveraging your deep understanding of AWS security best practices and firewall configurations
- Regular working hours but getting results takes priority
- Application deployments may take in the evening – time spent will be accounted for separately from normal hours
- Hybrid working environment – onsite and remotely
- Ability to manage deliverables in a virtual setting are essential requirements for the position
Responsibilities:
- Overall IT security
- Design and implement networks and firewalls within AWS environments
- Configure, manage and troubleshoot firewalls to ensure optimal network security and performance
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including network engineers, system administrators, developers, to set up and maintain networks and security
- Conduct security assessments and audits to identify vulnerabilities and propose solutions
- Develop and maintain documentation, including network diagrams, configuration guides, and standard operating procedures related networks and security
- Stay up to date with the latest AWS security features, FortiGate firewall technologies and industry trends to provide recommendations for improving network security and performance
- Participate in incident response and perform root cause analysis for security-related incidents
- Provide technical guidance and mentorship to junior team members on network and security configurations and best practices
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, or a related field
- Relevant certifications (AWS Certified Security Speciality, Fortinet NSE) advantageous
- Proven experience in cloud networks and security, specifically in AWS environments
- In-depth knowledge of AWS services and features, such as VPC, EC2, IAM, S3, CloudTrail, CloudWatch, AWS WAF, Route53, secrets manager, and AWS Security Hub
- Strong expertise in configuring and managing FortiGate firewalls, including FortiOS, VPN configurations and advanced threat features
- Solid understanding of network protocols, security standards (eg SSL/TLS, IPsec) and networking concepts (eg routing, subnetting, load balancing)
- Experience with network security tools, such as intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDS/IPS), web application firewalls (AWF) and vulnerability scanners
- Proficient in scripting and automation using languages like Python, PowerShell, or Bash to streamline
- Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to analyze complex network security issues
- Strong communication skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and present technical information to both technical and non-technical stakeholders
- Ability to work in a fast paced environment and manage multiple priorities simultaneously
- Clear criminal record
Preferred Skills:
- Experience with cloud platforms and networks, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
- Familiarity with DevOps practices and tools, including infrastructure as code (IaC) using Terraform or AWS CloudFormation
- Knowledge of other security technologies and solutions, such as intrusion prevention systems (IPS), data loss prevention (DLP) and SIEM platforms
- Experience with network monitoring and logging solutions, such as AWS CloudWatch, Elastic Stack, Splunk etc
- Experience in banking security will be highly beneficial
- Experience in setting up network peering will be beneficial
