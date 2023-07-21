Principal Technical Assistant

Responsibilities
? Designing marketing collateral including brochures, leaflets, newsletters, posters, infographics, branding and artwork for promotional material.
? Preparing illustrations or rough sketches of promotional material, discussing them with clients and/or line manager and making necessary changes for approval by clients or line manager.
? Editing of video footage and photographs for media purposes
? Ensuring that all promotional material developed adhere to the organisational’ s branding requirements and policy
? Ensuring that all content is correct for quality assurance and approval purposes
? Creating, maintaining and storing backups of all relevant documents/templates relating to promotional material produced and used by the department.
? Maintaining a portfolio of evidence for all approved promotional material designed and produced for the department
? Producing approved promotional material within the stipulated timeframes as required by clients and/or line manager
? Presenting concepts to clients and/or line manager
? Evaluating relevant software and hardware products
? Ensuring compliance with corporate IT standards, policies and specifications
? Monitoring advances in technology
Skills and Requirements
? A Diploma or Degree in Graphic Design
? Proven graphic design experience, with a portfolio of work.
? Experience in editing of videos and photographs
? Computer literacy: Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, Excel
? Adobe Creative packages: InDesign, Publisher, Premier Pro, Photoshop
? Planning, organisation and time management skills
Desired Skills:
- Diploma or Degree in Graphic Design
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma