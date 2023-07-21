Principal Technical Assistant

Responsibilities

? Designing marketing collateral including brochures, leaflets, newsletters, posters, infographics, branding and artwork for promotional material.

? Preparing illustrations or rough sketches of promotional material, discussing them with clients and/or line manager and making necessary changes for approval by clients or line manager.

? Editing of video footage and photographs for media purposes

? Ensuring that all promotional material developed adhere to the organisational’ s branding requirements and policy

? Ensuring that all content is correct for quality assurance and approval purposes

? Creating, maintaining and storing backups of all relevant documents/templates relating to promotional material produced and used by the department.

? Maintaining a portfolio of evidence for all approved promotional material designed and produced for the department

? Producing approved promotional material within the stipulated timeframes as required by clients and/or line manager

? Presenting concepts to clients and/or line manager

? Evaluating relevant software and hardware products

? Ensuring compliance with corporate IT standards, policies and specifications

? Monitoring advances in technology

Skills and Requirements

? A Diploma or Degree in Graphic Design

? Proven graphic design experience, with a portfolio of work.

? Experience in editing of videos and photographs

? Computer literacy: Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, Excel

? Adobe Creative packages: InDesign, Publisher, Premier Pro, Photoshop

? Planning, organisation and time management skills

Desired Skills:

Diploma or Degree in Graphic Design

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position