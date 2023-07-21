Project Manager

DUR001888 PROJECT MANAGER (SET AND STAGING) – Kyalami, JHB

Purpose of the job:

To oversee the end-to-end management of projects, from conceptualisation to completion.

Required Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

Proven experience in project management within the events or construction industry.

Experience managing budgets and profit margins.

Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously.

Effective communication and interpersonal skills to liaise with stakeholders.

In-depth knowledge of health and safety regulations and their implementation in event construction.

Ability to address challenges and obstacles during project execution.

Commitment to delivering high-quality work.

Behavioural Competencies:

Communication Skills both verbal and written.

Strong financial acumen.

Excellent organisational and time management skills.

Strong problem-solving abilities.

Attention to detail.

Leadership skills.

