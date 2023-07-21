Project Manager

Jul 21, 2023

DUR001888 PROJECT MANAGER (SET AND STAGING) – Kyalami, JHB

Purpose of the job:
To oversee the end-to-end management of projects, from conceptualisation to completion.

Required Qualifications

  • Relevant tertiary qualification

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

  • Proven experience in project management within the events or construction industry.
  • Experience managing budgets and profit margins.
  • Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously.
  • Effective communication and interpersonal skills to liaise with stakeholders.
  • In-depth knowledge of health and safety regulations and their implementation in event construction.
  • Ability to address challenges and obstacles during project execution.
  • Commitment to delivering high-quality work.

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Communication Skills both verbal and written.
  • Strong financial acumen.
  • Excellent organisational and time management skills.
  • Strong problem-solving abilities.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Leadership skills.

Only candidates meeting the minimum requirements will be considered. If you haven’t heard from a consultant in two weeks assume that your application has been unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • Set
  • Staging
  • Event Management

Learn more/Apply for this position