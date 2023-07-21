Project Manager – Gauteng Midrand

DUR001888 PROJECT MANAGER (SET AND STAGING) – Kyalami, JHB
Purpose of the job:
To oversee the end-to-end management of projects, from conceptualisation to completion.
Required Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification
Technical Competencies and responsibilities
- Proven experience in project management within the events or construction industry.
- Experience managing budgets and profit margins.
- Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously.
- Effective communication and interpersonal skills to liaise with stakeholders.
- In-depth knowledge of health and safety regulations and their implementation in event construction.
- Ability to address challenges and obstacles during project execution.
- Commitment to delivering high-quality work.
Behavioural Competencies:
- Communication Skills both verbal and written.
- Strong financial acumen.
- Excellent organisational and time management skills.
- Strong problem-solving abilities.
- Attention to detail.
- Leadership skills.
Only candidates meeting the minimum requirements will be considered. If you haven’t heard from a consultant in two weeks assume that your application has been unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Set
- Staging
- Event Management