Reward Analyst – Remote Remote

I am supporting a high profile fashion retailer in London with their Reward Analyst role. You will be assisting the People Operations Manager within the People team to develop the delivery of their Reward strategy. The role would suit a well-developed technical Reward Analyst / Specialist who has ideally had exposure across the retail sector. You are joining a collaborative, supportive People team who value hard work and tenacity. It is important that you can demonstrate a highly organised and methodical approach to your work, in turn communicating confidently with the wider People team and senior stakeholders.

It will be a fantastic opportunity to shape the reward strategy and objectives during an exciting period of change and transformation. Key initiatives will include; annual reward review processes, benefits renewals, bonus & incentive schemes and salary survey bench-marking processes.

Main responsibilities

Provide high quality research and analysis to support the design of innovative reward policies and processes

to support the design of innovative reward policies and processes Build data models that enable pay modelling, bonus calculations, salary bench-marking

that enable Evaluate external reward trends to ensure they offer best practice

to ensure they offer best practice Plan and support the pay review with analysis, forecasting and reporting

Manage salary survey submission process

submission process Participate in the benefit renewal process , ensuring quality data analysis, linked to decision making

, ensuring quality data analysis, linked to decision making Carry out gender pay gap reporting calculations to monitor performance against their action plan

The organisation operates a hybrid working model, where 2 days in the office is required. If you are looking for a reward role which encompasses the above with autonomy and growth opportunity, please apply.

Desired Skills:

