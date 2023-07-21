SAP Functional Consultant

Seeking all enthusiastic SAP Functional Consultants!

My client a leading Giant in the automotive industry is looking for a highly motivated SAP Functional Consultant with the focus on the MM & PP module to join their Dynamic team.

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote. With the hybrid model you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time.

Some of the essential skills we Require:

Good working knowledge (Advanced) of SAP IBP/APO/PP/MM customizing: setting up /customizing of Process Chains, batch job variants, Core interface integration models, custom tables and master data chains to suit specific markets within ATLAS and WIT

Supply Chain planning tools and methodologies

Working experience of S4/Hana implementation

Expert knowledge of Demand Planning module

Expert/Working understanding of the Material Planning process, i.e., MRP- replenishment, stock ordering, inventory management, Purchase requisition/order creation and order proposal generation and interfacing to planning and ordering tools.

Advantageous Skills:

Supply chain planning tools e.g IBP

ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements).

Working understanding of SAP master data objects

S4/Hana implementation/migration

Working understanding of inbound and outbound interfaces and batch jobs that are responsible for creating SD / MM documents relating to the Order to cash process.

MS Office tools (Excel, Word & PowerPoint).

Working knowledge of the supply chain processes, especially around purchasing, imports, materials planning, forecasting and distribution.

If you think you have what it take for this amazing opportunity; hit that apply button and let’s see where it takes you.

Desired Skills:

SAP PP

SAP MM

APO

IBP

S4/HANA

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position