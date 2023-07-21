SAP Functional Consultant – Gauteng Menlyn

Seeking all enthusiastic SAP Functional Consultants!
My client a leading Giant in the automotive industry is looking for a highly motivated SAP Functional Consultant with the focus on the MM & PP module to join their Dynamic team.
This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote. With the hybrid model you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time.
Some of the essential skills we Require:
- Good working knowledge (Advanced) of SAP IBP/APO/PP/MM customizing: setting up /customizing of Process Chains, batch job variants, Core interface integration models, custom tables and master data chains to suit specific markets within ATLAS and WIT
- Supply Chain planning tools and methodologies
- Working experience of S4/Hana implementation
- Expert knowledge of Demand Planning module
- Expert/Working understanding of the Material Planning process, i.e., MRP- replenishment, stock ordering, inventory management, Purchase requisition/order creation and order proposal generation and interfacing to planning and ordering tools.
Advantageous Skills:
- Supply chain planning tools e.g IBP
- ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements).
- Working understanding of SAP master data objects
- S4/Hana implementation/migration
- Working understanding of inbound and outbound interfaces and batch jobs that are responsible for creating SD / MM documents relating to the Order to cash process.
- MS Office tools (Excel, Word & PowerPoint).
- Working knowledge of the supply chain processes, especially around purchasing, imports, materials planning, forecasting and distribution.
If you think you have what it take for this amazing opportunity; hit that apply button and let’s see where it takes you.
Desired Skills:
- SAP PP
- SAP MM
- APO
- IBP
- S4/HANA
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years