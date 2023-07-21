Software Integration Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We are looking for a talented Integration Engineer who will work with the Integration Team in gathering requirements, System Design, Development, and configuration of integration services and components.

As part of the implementation and configuration team you will design, develop, and support our client’s Enterprise Data Automation Platform. Your experience with JavaScript and JSON, are imperative.

You must be a self-starter, possess good communication skills and have proven problem-solving capabilities. This is a predominantly Remotely-based role and suitable internet connectivity is imperative.

Experience Required

ETL/ESB experience – using, developing, and supporting integration software. Experience in platforms such as MuleSoft, Informatica, Dell Boomi, SAP Process Orchestration, and other API based integration tools will be beneficial.

IT related tertiary qualification – Computer Science and programming/development related qualifications is a must.

Min 2 Years SOA (SOAP, REST, JSON, XML, ODATA, OAUTH, WADL, WSDL).

Min 3 Years JavaScript.

Min 2 Years SQL competency – writing queries and developing stored procedures and understanding of Database structures.

Cloud experience – Architecture/design, development, support. Experience is platforms such as AWS and Azure will be beneficial.

ERP and CRM experience – Good understanding of how various ERP’s and CRM systems work – Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, etc. will be beneficial.

Ability to design solutions given client requirements – this includes all required documentation: Functional and Technical Specifications, Interface Agreements, Test Scripts, Handover Documentation, etc.

Ability to work in a DevOps and Agile environment as well as having a good understanding a Waterfall methodology.

Duties and Responsibilities

Development of integration flows to support client requirements. Developments will be done on Syaptor Systems; however, other software and tools will be required, e.g. POSTMAN, FileZilla, etc.

Develop JavaScript code according to requirements.

Develop SQL queries, triggers & stored procedures.

Gathering of business requirements – This role may be a developer role, however, client interaction will be required.

Reading and interpreting Business Requirements and Functional Specs.

Unit Testing, SIT testing, and UAT testing with clients.

Support and maintenance of existing interfaces and flows.

Soft Skills

Good written and verbal communication.

Self-manager and goal driven.

Proven problem-solving ability.

Customer empathy.

Work effectively in a team.

Desired Skills:

MS SQL

Javascript

WSDL

About The Employer:

We are a South African systems development company focusing on information systems development and integration across industries within automation, ERP and CRM. We have utilized our extensive engineering knowledge and expertise to develop complex information systems solutions for our clients. Our expanding customer base now requires us to recruit additional personnel suitable for our small team of software integration engineers.

