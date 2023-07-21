SQL Developer (KG) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job description – SQL Developer:
- Analyse/problem solving to identify data issues arising from faulty system functionality
- Support the business in all Data Related Issues / Queries
- Development of high-quality database solutions
- Develop, implement and optimise stored procedures and functions using T-SQL
- Develop and maintain scripts for Data Extracts
- Review and interpret business report requirements
- Power BI development
- Build appropriate and useful reporting deliverables
- Analyse existing SQL queries for performance improvements
- Recommend new queries
- Provide timely scheduled management reporting
- Set up automated processes where applicable for handover to Deployment Team
- Setup and maintain automated SQL scheduled tasks
- Support and assist the Business Analysts / Deployment Team in issues relating to System Processes
- Service delivery focused with great interpersonal skills to interact with clients
- Documentation of current or new processes
- Investigating and solving report and data related queries
- Being able to read and understand data Requirements/ Technical Specification
- Design, build and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code.
- Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of application
Minimum Requirements:
The candidate should have at least 5 years of experience in SQL Development.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- T-SQL
- • Power BI development