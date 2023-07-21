SQL Developer (KG)

Job description – SQL Developer:

  • Analyse/problem solving to identify data issues arising from faulty system functionality

  • Support the business in all Data Related Issues / Queries

  • Development of high-quality database solutions

  • Develop, implement and optimise stored procedures and functions using T-SQL

  • Develop and maintain scripts for Data Extracts

  • Review and interpret business report requirements

  • Power BI development

  • Build appropriate and useful reporting deliverables

  • Analyse existing SQL queries for performance improvements

  • Recommend new queries

  • Provide timely scheduled management reporting

  • Set up automated processes where applicable for handover to Deployment Team

  • Setup and maintain automated SQL scheduled tasks

  • Support and assist the Business Analysts / Deployment Team in issues relating to System Processes

  • Service delivery focused with great interpersonal skills to interact with clients

  • Documentation of current or new processes

  • Investigating and solving report and data related queries

  • Being able to read and understand data Requirements/ Technical Specification

  • Design, build and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code.

  • Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of application

Minimum Requirements:

The candidate should have at least 5 years of experience in SQL Development.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • T-SQL
  • • Power BI development

