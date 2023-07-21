SQL Developer (KG)

Job description – SQL Developer:

Analyse/problem solving to identify data issues arising from faulty system functionality

Support the business in all Data Related Issues / Queries

Development of high-quality database solutions

Develop, implement and optimise stored procedures and functions using T-SQL

Develop and maintain scripts for Data Extracts

Review and interpret business report requirements

Power BI development

Build appropriate and useful reporting deliverables

Analyse existing SQL queries for performance improvements

Recommend new queries

Provide timely scheduled management reporting

Set up automated processes where applicable for handover to Deployment Team

Setup and maintain automated SQL scheduled tasks

Support and assist the Business Analysts / Deployment Team in issues relating to System Processes

Service delivery focused with great interpersonal skills to interact with clients

Documentation of current or new processes

Investigating and solving report and data related queries

Being able to read and understand data Requirements/ Technical Specification

Design, build and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code.

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of application

Minimum Requirements:

The candidate should have at least 5 years of experience in SQL Development.

Desired Skills:

SQL

T-SQL

• Power BI development

