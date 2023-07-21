Support Engineer (Mikrotik) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Role based in Northcliff.

The candidate will be expected to perform the following tasks

Fault monitoring of faulty live circuits, fault reporting to fibre network suppliers NOC and making sure circuit faults

Fault reporting of customer issues as well as resolution.

Technical setup and support of local Lan firewall network, desktop, network points printers also first level support of windows.

Support of network through Mikrotik routers.

Setup and planning and support of network:

Basic understanding of OSPF and BGP routing and filters on CCR at data centres.

Allocate Ip addresses on central IP address list, and then setting these up on the Mikrotik CCR at the data centres.

Implement Ip addresses and PPPOE queues configs on the local Mikrotik firewall.

Setup of local Mikrotik firewall device with correct rules and LAN setup such as DHCP.

Setup planning of wireless network and support of wireless infrastructure.

Setup of wireless infrastructure.

Requirements:

Matric Certificate or relevant certifications.

Driver’s license valid and with vehicle

Mikrotik MTCNA / or relevant work experience for managing Mikrotik equipment.

Cambium / Ubiquiti or other wireless equipment certification or relevant work experience for managing of these wireless systems.

Additional not key requirement Sophos firewall certification basic understanding

Desktop and printer support

Basic Understanding of DNS to setup domains

It is expected that you will be reliable, punctual, trustworthy, and always professional. You will be expected to demonstrate and provide examples/testimonials in this regard.

Depending on your qualifications and experience, new employees usually start in the CRM helpdesk. This provides them with diverse exposure and experience to many aspects of the business before further developing into a specialization. Starting packages are in the R13k-R28k (Gross before deductions) range.

Responsibilities Level 2 Support and Core networking engineer

Design, maintain and support core and end-user networking equipment across, Wireless, edge and ore networking.

Provide remote and onsite Support to Level 1 network engineers and business operations.

Provide remote and on-site end-user support to business and wholesale customers.

Every person employed is expected to make contributions to documentation, and standard operating procedures and provide informal training to co-workers as and when required.

Beneficial qualifications and experience

ISP Core and edge network experience

Mikrotik certifications or equivalent experience

MTCNA , MTCRE , MTCTCE , MTCUME , MTCINE , MTCIPv6E , MTCSE

MTCSWE

BGP and OSPF Routing

Ensuring quality of Voice services.

Radius management

ISP grade wireless equipment

Ubiquiti, Cambium, Mikrotik

DNS Server management

FTTH end-user networking

Desired Skills:

