System Analyst: SAP Ariba – Western Cape Cape Town

An industry leading Bank has an exciting opportunity available for a System Analyst with SAP Ariba experience to their dynamic team.

System Analyst: SAP Ariba

Purpose:

Our client is seeking to employ a seasoned SAP Systems Analyst with hands on experience in SAP Ariba implementations and configurations supporting contract management and procurement processes.

The candidate will work closely with our client to understand business requirements as input to proposed solutions and to ensure successful delivery of the SAP Ariba solution. Delivery will include integration with our SAP S4/HANA platform where experience with API integration with the SAP Ariba platform will be ideal.

Key Responsibilities:

Working with the client to understand their procurement processes and requirements.

Configure and implement the SAP Ariba solution supporting the client’s procurement process.

Work with project managers, functional teams, technical teams, and other stakeholders to ensure successful delivery.

Provide guidance to clients on best practices for using the SAP Ariba platform.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to SAP Ariba functionality.

Create and maintain project documentation, including functional specifications, test plans, and training materials.

Keep up to date with SAP Ariba product updates and enhancements.

Experience (Minimum)

At least 5 years’ relevant experience.

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems.

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational.

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology.

Skills

Communications Skills.

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills.

Negotiation skills.

Influencing Skills.

Facilitation Skills.

Presentation Skills.

Analytical Skills.

Problem solving skills.

Commercial Thinking Skills.

Planning, organising and coordination skills.

Attention to Detail.

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record.

Contactable via own mobile phone.

Required to be available after hours in case of emergency.

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

sap ariba

system analyst

banking

Learn more/Apply for this position