Template Developer (LM) – Gauteng Pretoria

- Template Development, Maintenance and Support using OpenText ExStream Software.
- Using the following Tools:
- OpenText ExStream Communications Server.
- OpenText ExStream Control Centre.
- OpenText Design Centre.
- OpenText PageOut.
- OpenText StoryTeller.
- Migration of all PageOut Templates to StoryTeller templates.
- Effort Estimation and Scoping.
- Close working Relationship with K-WOM Build team.
- Server Certificates.
Minimum Requirements:
- Good knowledge of Output Management solutions On Unix/Linux systems.
- Experience with Customer Communication Management Solutions.
- Document Composition with StreamServe/Exstream Document Template development – Design Centre and StoryTeller.
- Spooling Systems i.e., VPSX.
- Experience with scVenus Tool.
Desired Skills:
- SDLC process
- XML
- Xpath
- Perl scripting
- Unix scripting