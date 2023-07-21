Template Developer (LM)

Jul 21, 2023

  • Template Development, Maintenance and Support using OpenText ExStream Software.

  • Using the following Tools:

  • OpenText ExStream Communications Server.

  • OpenText ExStream Control Centre.

  • OpenText Design Centre.

  • OpenText PageOut.

  • OpenText StoryTeller.

  • Migration of all PageOut Templates to StoryTeller templates.

  • Effort Estimation and Scoping.

  • Close working Relationship with K-WOM Build team.

  • Server Certificates.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Good knowledge of Output Management solutions On Unix/Linux systems.

  • Experience with Customer Communication Management Solutions.

  • Document Composition with StreamServe/Exstream Document Template development – Design Centre and StoryTeller.

  • Spooling Systems i.e., VPSX.

  • Experience with scVenus Tool.

Desired Skills:

  • SDLC process
  • XML
  • Xpath
  • Perl scripting
  • Unix scripting

Learn more/Apply for this position