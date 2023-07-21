Unified Endpoint Management – Technical Specialist (LM)

Jul 21, 2023

  • Daily monitoring and resolution of IT Service Management (ITSM) VIP and end-user support requests.

  • Be responsible for the verification, planning and actioning of maintenance tasks together with other infrastructure teams..

  • Continuously work on improving the operational stability.

  • Work on automation of platform operations, troubleshooting and maintenance topics.

  • Interact with an international product team, external providers, vendors and customers.
    • Treat security as a first-class citizen.

    • Work closely with stakeholders, development teams in constantly improving our Endpoint Management, VDI and Modern platforms stability and availability.

    • Work with other IT teams on integration of new features and components.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Experience in operation and maintenance of Mobile Device Management platforms (VMware Workspace One, Microsoft Intune).

  • Experience in operation of Linux Servers and/or Windows Servers.

  • Experience in Windows Client OS, GPO and patch management.

  • Experience with Active Directory/Azure Active Directory.

  • Experience in troubleshooting infrastructure, network and integration issues.

  • Experience with ITIL processes (Incident, Change and Problem management).

Desired Skills:

  • Mobile Device Management platforms
  • Linux Servers
  • Windows Client OS
  • Active Directory
  • Azure Active Directory
  • ITIL processes

Learn more/Apply for this position