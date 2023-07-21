Unified Endpoint Management – Technical Specialist (LM)

- Daily monitoring and resolution of IT Service Management (ITSM) VIP and end-user support requests.
- Be responsible for the verification, planning and actioning of maintenance tasks together with other infrastructure teams..
- Continuously work on improving the operational stability.
- Work on automation of platform operations, troubleshooting and maintenance topics.
- Interact with an international product team, external providers, vendors and customers.
- Treat security as a first-class citizen.
- Work closely with stakeholders, development teams in constantly improving our Endpoint Management, VDI and Modern platforms stability and availability.
- Work with other IT teams on integration of new features and components.
Minimum Requirements:
- Experience in operation and maintenance of Mobile Device Management platforms (VMware Workspace One, Microsoft Intune).
- Experience in operation of Linux Servers and/or Windows Servers.
- Experience in Windows Client OS, GPO and patch management.
- Experience with Active Directory/Azure Active Directory.
- Experience in troubleshooting infrastructure, network and integration issues.
- Experience with ITIL processes (Incident, Change and Problem management).
Desired Skills:
- Mobile Device Management platforms
- Linux Servers
- Windows Client OS
- Active Directory
- Azure Active Directory
- ITIL processes