AWS Specialist – Semi Remote – R650 Per Hour at E-merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

An international manufacturing business is on the hunt for AWS Specialist with 5 – 8 years’ experience. They are one of the largest and most recognizable luxury automobile manufacturers in the world and work with cutting edge technologies

You will be responsible for developing systems solutions in line with quality and

delivery requirements, you will also be responsible for the development and maintenance of applications.

If you have the ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and you want to work with the best of the best then APPLY NOW!!!

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Previous ETL experience of 6 years+ (Cloud (mandatory – preference AWS) and Informatica (advantageous))

BI experience, plus 1 or 2 years in the Cloud environment,

Experienced in relational databases (Oracle / PostgreSQL preferable) 6 years+

Source control using Bitbucket / GIT

Reference Number for this position is GZ54427 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand and Home office offering a rate of between R650 Per Hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

AWS

ETL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position