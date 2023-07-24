Backend Integration Developer hybrid or remote- R750 PH at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Pretoria Industrial

Jul 24, 2023

A leading manufacturer is on a look out for a passionate Backend Integration Consultant
with Java experience to join their existing team of rock-solid specialists developing the next generation of software systems for their future In-house Logistics systems.

This manufacturing giant works with the latest inventive techs in a highly skilled manner. If you do not want to miss out, APPLY TODAY!!

Technical Skills:

  • MOM / Message oriented middleware based on IBM MQ
  • EAI / enterprise application integration based on IIB/ACE
  • Java application development and maintenance
  • Additional skills that are beneficial:

o CI/CD pipeline
o Kubernetes / container management
o Public cloud providers (AWS/Azure)
o Linux Shell (bash)
o Service automation with Rundeck
o Interface technologies (ODBC/JDBC, SAP JCO, SOAP/REST)
o Mainframe technology (MQ on z/OS)

  • Knowledge in IT security
  • Knowledge in ITIL processes
  • Experience in agile methods and tools
  • Excellent communication skills with emphasis on English
  • Ability to handle concurrent tasks
  • Ability to steer and manage offshore provider teams
  • Ability to understand and analyze requirements and problems quickly
  • Applies advanced knowledge of area
  • Managing projects / processes
  • Reference Number for this position is GZ54286 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Pretoria, Midrand, Rosslyn and home based offering a contract rate of between R600 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

  • MQ
  • SAP
  • Java
  • SOAP

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position