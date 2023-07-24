Backend Integration Developer hybrid or remote- R750 PH at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Pretoria Industrial

A leading manufacturer is on a look out for a passionate Backend Integration Consultant

with Java experience to join their existing team of rock-solid specialists developing the next generation of software systems for their future In-house Logistics systems.

This manufacturing giant works with the latest inventive techs in a highly skilled manner. If you do not want to miss out, APPLY TODAY!!

Technical Skills:

MOM / Message oriented middleware based on IBM MQ

EAI / enterprise application integration based on IIB/ACE

Java application development and maintenance

Additional skills that are beneficial:

o CI/CD pipeline

o Kubernetes / container management

o Public cloud providers (AWS/Azure)

o Linux Shell (bash)

o Service automation with Rundeck

o Interface technologies (ODBC/JDBC, SAP JCO, SOAP/REST)

o Mainframe technology (MQ on z/OS)

Knowledge in IT security

Knowledge in ITIL processes

Experience in agile methods and tools

Excellent communication skills with emphasis on English

Ability to handle concurrent tasks

Ability to steer and manage offshore provider teams

Ability to understand and analyze requirements and problems quickly

Applies advanced knowledge of area

Managing projects / processes

Reference Number for this position is GZ54286 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Pretoria, Midrand, Rosslyn and home based offering a contract rate of between R600 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

MQ

SAP

Java

SOAP

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

