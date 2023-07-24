Business Analyst (Investment) – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst (Investment) to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Delivering quality, comprehensive, and detailed business requirement specification documents
- Facilitation of meetings, workshops, etc. to gather information
- Supporting the business with regards to business and process improvement
- Working with key service providers to ensure business requirements, rules and controls are documented and signed off
- Analysis to support BAU issues, change and implementation
- Link between business, IT, and vendors
- Assists with inputs for training manual and business rules
- Compile test plans and test cases
- Architecting of test plan specifications according to the standards, ensuring all test plans are documented, comprehensive, complete and performing testing within allocated time
- Post implementation support to business
- Assist in the continuous development and improvement of the business analysis framework (effective process and standards)
- Transfer of knowledge to users, trainers, and peers
- Ability to perform process mapping and design
- Ability to perform integration analysis, data analysis and reporting analysis
Experience
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- Relevant Business Analysis qualification
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar role
- Client industry experience beneficial
- Unit Trust experience
Competencies
- Strong working knowledge of business processes, data environment analysis and reporting analysis is essential
- Ability to write SQL queries would be beneficial
- Understanding the operations of an outsourcing environment
- Ability to provide business solutions essential
- Strong attention to detail
- Proactive and able to work independently
- Ability to package and present analysis with recommendations to management and executive teams
- Shows initiative and ability to work independently
- Abstract thinking and conceptual problem solving
- Ability to frame problems and develop solutions aligned to strategic objectives
- Ability to work in complex, changing environments
- Strong ability to organize and prioritize
- Excellent communication skills both written and verbal in English
- Excellent time management skills in order to manage requirements regarding deliverables
- Excellent interpersonal skills and team player
- Results focused and displays ability to execute
- Ability to perform well under pressure and meet deadlines
- Client focused thinking
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Data Environments
- Business Analysis
- Investment