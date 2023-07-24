Business Analyst (Investment) – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst (Investment) to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Delivering quality, comprehensive, and detailed business requirement specification documents

Facilitation of meetings, workshops, etc. to gather information

Supporting the business with regards to business and process improvement

Working with key service providers to ensure business requirements, rules and controls are documented and signed off

Analysis to support BAU issues, change and implementation

Link between business, IT, and vendors

Assists with inputs for training manual and business rules

Compile test plans and test cases

Architecting of test plan specifications according to the standards, ensuring all test plans are documented, comprehensive, complete and performing testing within allocated time

Post implementation support to business

Assist in the continuous development and improvement of the business analysis framework (effective process and standards)

Transfer of knowledge to users, trainers, and peers

Ability to perform process mapping and design

Ability to perform integration analysis, data analysis and reporting analysis

Experience

Relevant tertiary qualification

Relevant Business Analysis qualification

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar role

Client industry experience beneficial

Unit Trust experience

Competencies

Strong working knowledge of business processes, data environment analysis and reporting analysis is essential

Ability to write SQL queries would be beneficial

Understanding the operations of an outsourcing environment

Ability to provide business solutions essential

Strong attention to detail

Proactive and able to work independently

Ability to package and present analysis with recommendations to management and executive teams

Shows initiative and ability to work independently

Abstract thinking and conceptual problem solving

Ability to frame problems and develop solutions aligned to strategic objectives

Ability to work in complex, changing environments

Strong ability to organize and prioritize

Excellent communication skills both written and verbal in English

Excellent time management skills in order to manage requirements regarding deliverables

Excellent interpersonal skills and team player

Results focused and displays ability to execute

Ability to perform well under pressure and meet deadlines

Client focused thinking

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

SQL

Data Environments

Business Analysis

Investment

