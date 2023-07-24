Business Analyst (Investment)

Jul 24, 2023

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst (Investment) to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

  • Delivering quality, comprehensive, and detailed business requirement specification documents
  • Facilitation of meetings, workshops, etc. to gather information
  • Supporting the business with regards to business and process improvement
  • Working with key service providers to ensure business requirements, rules and controls are documented and signed off
  • Analysis to support BAU issues, change and implementation
  • Link between business, IT, and vendors
  • Assists with inputs for training manual and business rules
  • Compile test plans and test cases
  • Architecting of test plan specifications according to the standards, ensuring all test plans are documented, comprehensive, complete and performing testing within allocated time
  • Post implementation support to business
  • Assist in the continuous development and improvement of the business analysis framework (effective process and standards)
  • Transfer of knowledge to users, trainers, and peers
  • Ability to perform process mapping and design
  • Ability to perform integration analysis, data analysis and reporting analysis

Experience

  • Relevant tertiary qualification
  • Relevant Business Analysis qualification
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a similar role
  • Client industry experience beneficial
  • Unit Trust experience

Competencies

  • Strong working knowledge of business processes, data environment analysis and reporting analysis is essential
  • Ability to write SQL queries would be beneficial
  • Understanding the operations of an outsourcing environment
  • Ability to provide business solutions essential
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Proactive and able to work independently
  • Ability to package and present analysis with recommendations to management and executive teams
  • Shows initiative and ability to work independently
  • Abstract thinking and conceptual problem solving
  • Ability to frame problems and develop solutions aligned to strategic objectives
  • Ability to work in complex, changing environments
  • Strong ability to organize and prioritize
  • Excellent communication skills both written and verbal in English
  • Excellent time management skills in order to manage requirements regarding deliverables
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and team player
  • Results focused and displays ability to execute
  • Ability to perform well under pressure and meet deadlines
  • Client focused thinking

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Data Environments
  • Business Analysis
  • Investment

Learn more/Apply for this position