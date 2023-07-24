Business Analyst (Short-Term Insurance) – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst (Short-Term Insurance) to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Intermediary between the development team, business users and stakeholders

Elicit, analyze, document and maintain business requirements and functional specifications

Analyze and decompose relevant business processes and understand the impact on systems integration

Administration, planning and organizing of work to ensure successful and on time delivery

Responsible for the writing of user stories and acceptance criteria that are clear and concise for implementation by the development team

Maintaining data and process models in the SPARX Enterprise Architect tool and using these models in SOPs

Participate in quality assurance, user acceptance testing as well as demo’s and training of new solutions

Ensure that proposed test solutions cover all aspects of delivered business specifications

Provide support and collaborate with change management, training, design, development and testing competencies

Experience

Relevant Tertiary qualification or certificate/diploma in business analysis from an industry recognized training institution

CBAP Certification will be advantageous

Minimum 3 years’ experience as a Business Analyst

Experience with

Writing business requirements, user stories and acceptance criteria

Requirements elicitation, workshop facilitation, conducting demo’s and communication with stakeholders

Working with systems development lifecycle (SDLC), and agile methodologies

Understanding test methodology and providing support and input to test strategy, test plans, test cases and scenarios, user acceptance testing, setting up test data and test environments, and review test results

Experience in the following areas will be advantageous

Short term insurance or financial services industry

Experience in the use of Atlassian Jira, Confluence and Tempo

Experience in Model-Driven Design and Repository-Based Modelling tools, preferably Enterprise Architect

Strong analytical and problem-solving ability

Strong customer service orientation and collaborative interpersonal style

Thorough knowledge and understanding of business, process and technology environments

Ability to work at the conceptual as well as detailed level

Effective communication skills both written and verbal, in business and technical terms, appropriately designed for the target audience

Ability to effectively deal with conflict situations and complexity

Emotional intelligence

Team player with ability to work independently as well as collaboratively

Effective relationship building skills and ability liaise with stakeholders at all levels, internal and external

High confidence, self-driven individual who can remain calm and focused under pressure

Ability to manage own workload and timelines

Facilitation of workshops, decision-making, and actions to enable teams to agree next steps

Ability to be organized while working in a complex, fast-paced and dynamic environment

Ability to take ownership, lead and initiate action and drive actions to completion

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

CBAP

SDLC

Atlassian

Jira

