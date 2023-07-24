My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst (Short-Term Insurance) to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Intermediary between the development team, business users and stakeholders
- Elicit, analyze, document and maintain business requirements and functional specifications
- Analyze and decompose relevant business processes and understand the impact on systems integration
- Administration, planning and organizing of work to ensure successful and on time delivery
- Responsible for the writing of user stories and acceptance criteria that are clear and concise for implementation by the development team
- Maintaining data and process models in the SPARX Enterprise Architect tool and using these models in SOPs
- Participate in quality assurance, user acceptance testing as well as demo’s and training of new solutions
- Ensure that proposed test solutions cover all aspects of delivered business specifications
- Provide support and collaborate with change management, training, design, development and testing competencies
Experience
- Relevant Tertiary qualification or certificate/diploma in business analysis from an industry recognized training institution
- CBAP Certification will be advantageous
- Minimum 3 years’ experience as a Business Analyst
- Experience with
- Writing business requirements, user stories and acceptance criteria
- Requirements elicitation, workshop facilitation, conducting demo’s and communication with stakeholders
- Working with systems development lifecycle (SDLC), and agile methodologies
- Understanding test methodology and providing support and input to test strategy, test plans, test cases and scenarios, user acceptance testing, setting up test data and test environments, and review test results
- Experience in the following areas will be advantageous
- Short term insurance or financial services industry
- Experience in the use of Atlassian Jira, Confluence and Tempo
- Experience in Model-Driven Design and Repository-Based Modelling tools, preferably Enterprise Architect
- Strong analytical and problem-solving ability
- Strong customer service orientation and collaborative interpersonal style
- Thorough knowledge and understanding of business, process and technology environments
- Ability to work at the conceptual as well as detailed level
- Business acumen with thorough knowledge and understanding of business, process and technology environments
- Effective communication skills both written and verbal, in business and technical terms, appropriately designed for the target audience
- Ability to effectively deal with conflict situations and complexity
- Emotional intelligence
- Team player with ability to work independently as well as collaboratively
- Effective relationship building skills and ability liaise with stakeholders at all levels, internal and external
- High confidence, self-driven individual who can remain calm and focused under pressure
- Ability to manage own workload and timelines
- Facilitation of workshops, decision-making, and actions to enable teams to agree next steps
- Ability to be organized while working in a complex, fast-paced and dynamic environment
- Ability to take ownership, lead and initiate action and drive actions to completion
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- CBAP
- SDLC
- Atlassian
- Jira