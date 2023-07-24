Business Data Analyst – Home / Office / Hybrid – R650 PH at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Pretoria Townlands

This is an opportunity to take your career to the next level in terms of Business Analysis where you’ll be using cutting edge technologies with a German Manufacturing business with head offices in Midrand.

You will form part of a team that will work on clarification and documentation of the business requirements and functional description as well as initial design (Requirement analysis &

Documentation) and the opportunity to travel internationally for up to 2 weeks at a time.

If you are an expert Data Analyst looking to work with cutting edge technologies within a growing technical team then APPLY NOW.

Functional skills:

Very good knowledge of data modelling, business intelligence, business analytics, process management, requirements engineering and confident handling of modelling tools

Solid knowledge of the entire software development process and the associated acceptance testing

Excellent knowledge of AWS and Cloud solutions especially BMW Cloud Data Hub

Experience with databases and database languages (SQL Lab) in order to analyse and validate existing requirements and concepts in detail.

BMW technical language skills and business process understanding

Knowledge of technical standards and tools such as XML, Jira or Confluence

In-Depth understanding of Agile Development Process and BIZ/DEV/OPS

Understanding of systems engineering concepts

Understanding of AWS Cloud Hosting Principles

The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis

Business case development

Modelling techniques and method

Compiling of user and operational manuals

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Process and conceptual diagram documentation understanding

Desired Skills:

SQL

AWS

Agile

Jira

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

