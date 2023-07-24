Business Data Analyst – Home / Office / Hybrid – R650 PH at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Pretoria Townlands

Jul 24, 2023

This is an opportunity to take your career to the next level in terms of Business Analysis where you’ll be using cutting edge technologies with a German Manufacturing business with head offices in Midrand.

You will form part of a team that will work on clarification and documentation of the business requirements and functional description as well as initial design (Requirement analysis &
Documentation) and the opportunity to travel internationally for up to 2 weeks at a time.

If you are an expert Data Analyst looking to work with cutting edge technologies within a growing technical team then APPLY NOW.

Functional skills:

  • Very good knowledge of data modelling, business intelligence, business analytics, process management, requirements engineering and confident handling of modelling tools
  • Solid knowledge of the entire software development process and the associated acceptance testing
  • Excellent knowledge of AWS and Cloud solutions especially BMW Cloud Data Hub
  • Experience with databases and database languages (SQL Lab) in order to analyse and validate existing requirements and concepts in detail.
  • BMW technical language skills and business process understanding
  • Knowledge of technical standards and tools such as XML, Jira or Confluence
  • In-Depth understanding of Agile Development Process and BIZ/DEV/OPS
  • Understanding of systems engineering concepts
  • Understanding of AWS Cloud Hosting Principles
  • The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis
  • Business case development
  • Modelling techniques and method
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks
  • Process and conceptual diagram documentation understanding

Reference Number for this position is GZ54673 which is a long-term ongoing contract position rotating between Midrand and Home offering a contract rate of between R550 and R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • AWS
  • Agile
  • Jira

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

