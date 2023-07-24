Business Data Analyst – Home / Office / Hybrid – R650 PH at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Pretoria Townlands

This is an opportunity to take your career to the next level in terms of Business Analysis where you’ll be using cutting edge technologies with a German Manufacturing business with head offices in Midrand.
You will form part of a team that will work on clarification and documentation of the business requirements and functional description as well as initial design (Requirement analysis &
Documentation) and the opportunity to travel internationally for up to 2 weeks at a time.
If you are an expert Data Analyst looking to work with cutting edge technologies within a growing technical team then APPLY NOW.
Functional skills:
- Very good knowledge of data modelling, business intelligence, business analytics, process management, requirements engineering and confident handling of modelling tools
- Solid knowledge of the entire software development process and the associated acceptance testing
- Excellent knowledge of AWS and Cloud solutions especially BMW Cloud Data Hub
- Experience with databases and database languages (SQL Lab) in order to analyse and validate existing requirements and concepts in detail.
- BMW technical language skills and business process understanding
- Knowledge of technical standards and tools such as XML, Jira or Confluence
- In-Depth understanding of Agile Development Process and BIZ/DEV/OPS
- Understanding of systems engineering concepts
- Understanding of AWS Cloud Hosting Principles
- The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis
- Business case development
- Modelling techniques and method
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Process and conceptual diagram documentation understanding
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- AWS
- Agile
- Jira
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree