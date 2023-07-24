C# Developer

Fintech company requires the services of a skilled Developer in
C#,
Purpose of the role is to create apps and programs to write code, create and design user interfaces, and debug and maintain client programs.
SOFTWARE DEVELOPER
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate in various team activities such as daily stand up and code reviews
- Assist our support team with troubleshooting problems and take ownership of assigned tickets
- Develop new software features and services according to specifications.
Requirements:
- Computer Science, Information Technology or related Degree or Diploma
- Exposure to the following technology: C#, Rest API (JSON), SQL, Docker, Angular, Flutter, Nodejs, PostgreSQL, and AWS
- Experience developing and maintaining software applications in the financial technology industry.
- 3 + years experience doing software development in above mentioned industries
Contact me at the detail below:
Thank you,
Theresa Steenkamp
Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions
[Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Rest API
- SQL
- Docker
- Angular
- PostgreSQL
- AWS