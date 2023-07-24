C# Developer

Fintech company requires the services of a skilled Developer in

C#,

Purpose of the role is to create apps and programs to write code, create and design user interfaces, and debug and maintain client programs.

SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

Responsibilities:

Collaborate in various team activities such as daily stand up and code reviews

Assist our support team with troubleshooting problems and take ownership of assigned tickets

Develop new software features and services according to specifications.

Requirements:

Computer Science, Information Technology or related Degree or Diploma

Exposure to the following technology: C#, Rest API (JSON), SQL, Docker, Angular, Flutter, Nodejs, PostgreSQL, and AWS

Experience developing and maintaining software applications in the financial technology industry.

3 + years experience doing software development in above mentioned industries

Contact me at the detail below:

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp

Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions

[Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

C#

Rest API

SQL

Docker

Angular

PostgreSQL

AWS

