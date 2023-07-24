C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jul 24, 2023

Fintech company requires the services of a skilled Developer in
C#,
Purpose of the role is to create apps and programs to write code, create and design user interfaces, and debug and maintain client programs.
SOFTWARE DEVELOPER
Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate in various team activities such as daily stand up and code reviews
  • Assist our support team with troubleshooting problems and take ownership of assigned tickets
  • Develop new software features and services according to specifications.

Requirements:

  • Computer Science, Information Technology or related Degree or Diploma
  • Exposure to the following technology: C#, Rest API (JSON), SQL, Docker, Angular, Flutter, Nodejs, PostgreSQL, and AWS
  • Experience developing and maintaining software applications in the financial technology industry.
  • 3 + years experience doing software development in above mentioned industries

Contact me at the detail below:

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp
Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions
[Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Rest API
  • SQL
  • Docker
  • Angular
  • PostgreSQL
  • AWS

