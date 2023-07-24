C# Full Stack Engineer – Johannesburg – R900k PA at eMerge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you looking to pursue a professional career in C# core technologies? This may be for you!

Be part of an international firm that provides innovative solutions and works on the latest technology stacks.

You will be required to understand the requirements then coding, testing, and debugging and identify production and non-production application issues. Ideally you will be contributing to all phases of the development lifecycle and make contributions to all phases of the development lifecycle.

You will need to have a BSc Degree or any IT related tertiary qualification and have at least a minimum of 6 years’ experience.

Requirements:

C# Engineer

C#

WPF

WCF

.Net Core

Git

RESTful

APIs

Microservices

Docker

Kubernetes

Azure

Reference Number for this position is FM54490 which is a Permanent position based in JHB offering a cost to company salary of R900k PA negotiable on experience and ability.

