Chatbot developer C# Semi Remote R750 Per hour at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – Gauteng Johannesburg

An international manufacturing business has an exciting opportunity for a Software Developer / Bot Developer to join their amazing team of developers. They use powerful innovations and their passion to shape the future of sustainable mobility.

You will be required to design bots to solve real world problems for them

customers and employees, you will also be required to develop, test, and deploy bots

If you are passionate about software development and AI, full of energy and ambition and you are thrilled about the latest technology, this may be the right opportunity for you, APPLY TODAY

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Design ‘bots’ to solve real world problems for our customers and employees

Develop, test, and deploy these bots that were designed

Maintain, monitor, and support automated bots

Microsoft Techstack: Azure

Very good skills with Hands on experience C#, Node.JS, TypeScript, JavaScript.

IDEs & Tools: Visual Studio, GIT

Basic Skills in Web UI development: Bootstrap, AJAX, [URL Removed]

Experience with Bot Development

IDEs & Tools: Azure DevOps

Azure Cognitive Services advantageous

Mongo DB advantageous

Python is advantageous

DevOps Experience. CI/CD. Container advantageous

Reference Number for this position is GZ54553 which is a Long-Term Contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and Home Office rotation offering a contract rate of between R680 and R750 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

