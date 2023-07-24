Data Manager – Wits RHI

Main purpose of the job:

To coordinate the data processing and management activities of research projects such as developing standard operating procedures, overseeing data capturing/ quality, prepare and design databases/ monitoring dashboards, and establish data quality control tools/ standards.

Location:

22 Esselen Street, Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Provide technical input into research tool and database design, analysis and interpretation of data.

Develop and implement data management work plans.

Develop, implement and maintain all data related SOPs.

Develop and implement data quality and performance management tools.

Quality assures all data in accordance with ethical and GCP requirements and SOPs.

Monitor and evaluate progress of data management for respective projects.

Compile monthly/quarterly/annual progress reports as required.

Oversee the maintenance of participant files and archiving.

Participate in and represent data management team at meetings as required.

Raise and resolve data queries with principle investigators.

Provide support to relevant project staff.

Import and export data between data management software programmes.

Process and produce accurate data reports within required timeframes.

Data Transformation

Coach and train other members of the team to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organisation.

Promote harmony, teamwork and sharing of information.

Oversee and guide the work of the data capturers to ensure work is completed timeously and of high quality.

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management.

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained.

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback.

Take ownership for driving own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences, policy setting workshops etc.

Required Minimum Experience:

Minimum 2 years’ experience data management.

Relevant experience in database development and design.

Good IT programming skills especially SQL and Power BI.

Experience in logical data modelling, database performance tuning, troubleshooting and database backup and recovery.

Required Minimum Education and Training:

Relevant Information Technology Diploma or Degree or Certification in Database Programming/Software Engineering (Microsoft SQL server, Access, N+, A+, Microsoft certification professional)

Desirable Additional Education, Work Experience and Personal Abilities

Experience with clinical trials/ clinical research data or data related to health/ public health

Thorough with good attention to detail.

Ordered and systematic with a tendency to adhere to protocols.

Good administrative skills are required together with working knowledge of Microsoft Office and database packages.

Able to work to deadlines.

Demonstrated data capturing speed and accuracy.

Confidentiality, tact and discretion must be maintained at all times. Sound interpersonal and communication skills.

Self-motivated, able to work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team.

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 01 August 2023

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

Please note:

WHC, in accordance with its Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

AJ Personnel is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

BackgroundThe Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health [URL Removed] is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

