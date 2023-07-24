Data Scientist (Intermediate) at Parvana Recruitment

Our client, a leading global technology organisation, is at the forefront of delivering sophisticated and comprehensive applications for government projects. Renowned for its exceptional performance and unparalleled security, our client is committed to hiring top talent to deliver excellence to its customers. As an employee, you can expect comprehensive benefits, job stability, and a supportive work environment. Our client takes pride in their culture of progressive modernization and continuous improvement. They prioritise their employees’ professional development, ensuring that everyone has access to the training and resources needed to achieve their full potential. Our culture is built on collaboration, innovation, and excellence, with a focus on delivering the best possible outcomes for their customers. If you are looking for an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic and innovative team, where you can make a difference and build a rewarding career, look no further than our client. They offer an environment where you can thrive and achieve your professional goals, while delivering cutting-edge solutions that help drive the success of our customers.

Data acquisition, processing, and synthesis from diverse systems.

Ensuring data standards for various requests, including insights and revenue opportunities analysis.

Providing advisory support on data analytics, predictive modelling, and data mining.

Developing and enhancing scripts for improved data extraction.

Implementing practical machine learning models.

Detecting tax base fraud and non-compliant behaviour.

Designing models for predicting tax submissions and payments.

Utilising supervised and unsupervised machine learning techniques.

Implementing outlier detection models for non-compliance identification.

Improving data storage and processes for automation and ML deployment.

Exploring automation and ML techniques for enhanced data management and analysis.

Minimum Honours degree in Data Science or relevant Data Science certification.

5+ years of experience in data analytics and business intelligence.

Advanced expertise in business information management.

Highly skilled in advanced analytics and big data.

Proficiency in statistical analysis tools: SQL, SAS, STATA.

Familiarity with Python for data wrangling and cleaning.

Knowledge of enterprise data warehouse environment and data mart creation.

Experience in managing and utilising large datasets.

