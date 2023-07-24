Database Administrator

A well-established short term insurer is seeking to appoint a Database Administrator to ensure that data is available, structured, protected from loss and corruption, and easily accessible.

The DBA will be expected to manage, maintains, and secure data in one or more data systems to ensure that users can perform business related analyses.

This role will be responsible for data storage, display, utilisation, and analysis.

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or IT relevant Degree

Microsoft certified Database Administrator (Added Advantage)

Cloud Certification (Added Advantage)

EXPERIENCE:

Relevant database certificates

Insurance background (Added advantage)

Minimum of 5 year’s proven MS SQL Database Administration

MySQL experience (added advantage)

Knowledge and experience with database Performance Tuning and Optimization (PTO).

Business Intelligence experience – Power BI (added advantage)

Knowledge and experience with backups, restores and recovery models (Preferable)

Knowledge and experience of High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) options for SQL Server.

