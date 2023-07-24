DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR – MS SQL – Gauteng Illovo

DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR – MS SQL
LOCATION Illovo
POSITION TYPE Permanent
CLOSING DATE 4 August 2023
SALARY R TBA CTC Per Annum.
PURPOSE
The primary role of the database administrator (DBA) is to ensure that data is available, structured, protected from loss and corruption, and easily accessible. The DBA will be expected to manage, maintains, and secure data in one or more data systems to ensure that users can perform business-related analyses. This role will be responsible for data storage, display, utilization, and analysis.
QUALIFICATIONS
Desired Skills:
- MS SQL Database Administration
- Knowledge and experience with backups
- restores and recovery models (
- Power BI
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree