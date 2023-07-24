DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR – MS SQL – Gauteng Illovo

DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR – MS SQL

LOCATION Illovo

POSITION TYPE Permanent

CLOSING DATE 4 August 2023

SALARY R TBA CTC Per Annum.

PURPOSE

The primary role of the database administrator (DBA) is to ensure that data is available, structured, protected from loss and corruption, and easily accessible. The DBA will be expected to manage, maintains, and secure data in one or more data systems to ensure that users can perform business-related analyses. This role will be responsible for data storage, display, utilization, and analysis.

QUALIFICATIONS

Desired Skills:

MS SQL Database Administration

Knowledge and experience with backups

restores and recovery models (

Power BI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

