DevOps Engineer – Johannesburg – R75 000 Per Month at eMerge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

An international software firm that solves real-world problems with innovative solutions and modern technology stacks is on the hunt for a DevOps Engineer. Their experience spans the education, financial services, gaming, government, insurance and telecoms sectors and they maintain their track record by using vast business domain knowledge and world-class skills to successfully deliver digital solutions into client organisations.
You will be working alongside a team of IT professionals to manage code releases and test solutions,
If you want to be part of this team and work on dynamic project teams while pursuing your own career growth
Requirements:
- BSc degree or equivalent qualification
- Knowledge of:
- Ansible, Puppet, Chef, Salt or similar automated build tools
- Either Java or .NET primary competence
- Configuration and setup of Jenkins / Hudson, TeamCity, VSTS experience
- ITIL certification at foundation level is preferable
- AWS and AZURE exposure preferable
- Development background preferred although operations background will be considered
- Experience in:
- Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment
- System monitoring tools
- System administration of servers and software
- Database management
- Developing database scripts for data extracts, fixes and deployments
- Resolving technical PROD, QA and DEV environment issues
- Investigating and addressing availability, performance and capacity issues
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- .Net
- Puppet
- Chef
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Recruitment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree