EcoFlow opens Cape Town showroom

EcoFlow has opened its first showroom in Africa, at the Canal Walk Shopping Centre in Cape Town.

The EcoFlow showroom, covering an area of approximately 100 square meters, officially opened its doors to the public on 22 July, with free entry and no prior appointment required.

Visitors could explore EcoFlow’s energy product ecosystem, covering everything from energy generation and storage to consumption, including its flagship Delta 2 and River 2 series portable power stations, Power Kits and Smart Home Panel solutions for home energy backup, as well as a range of eco-friendly products, such as solar panels, smart generators and battery-powered smart devices.

“We are excited to bring our industry-leading products to South Africa and provide users with reliable energy sources and sustainable energy solutions,” says Joy Wu, Head of LAMEA&APAC at EcoFlow. “The showroom serves as a dedicated platform for users to experience our energy solutions firsthand.”