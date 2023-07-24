ETL Developer (6 Months)

Construction of complex BI Solutions based on specifications produced by the BI Architects and Systems Analysts.( BI Solutions imply ETL / Analytics / Presentation).

Driving Engagement and building relationships with key stakeholders which include Systems Analysts, BI Architects and QA Manager

Key Outputs

Develop and maintain SSIS packages

Create required database structures

Develop and maintain T-SQL code

Analyse SQL execution plan to optimise performance

Version control of developed solutions within a code repository

Workshop solutions with Systems Analysts and Architect to compile relevant technical specifications

Contribute to the development of architectural guidelines and standards

Prototyping, Research and Development of new techniques and solutions

Peer review of code and solutions developed

Team engagement champion

Improving robustness and stability of ETL batches

Scheduling business processes via ETL tools

Experience in developing and maintaining an ETL Framework e.g. ETL controller

Create and maintain Metadata and Code repositories

Dynamic Sql

Develop and maintain SSAS model

Competencies / Knowledge:

Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) Advanced level

Data Security and Protection Policies Intermediate/Advanced

Data Warehouse principles and practises Intermediate/Advanced

Kimball Methodology Intermediate/Advanced

Financial Services industry knowledge Advantageous

Technical Skills:

T-SQL, SQL Advanced

SQL Server BI Stack (SSIS, SSMS) Advanced

MS Excel Advanced

MDX Advantageous

DAX Advantageous

Dimensional Modelling Basic

Data Mining Basic

Competencies:

Creating and Innovating

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Persuading and Influencing

Deciding and initiating action

Adapting and Responding to Change

Learning and Researching

Presenting and Communicating Information

Qualifications:

National Diploma in Information Technology or a Bachelor’s degree (Essential)

Certification on Microsoft or other ETL Tools (Essential)

Kimball related courses (dimensional modelling) (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

T-SQL

MS SQL Server

SSIS

SSMS

MDX

DAX

Dimentional modelling

Data Mining

Kimball

ETL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position