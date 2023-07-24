Generative AI expected to impact SA companies

Generative AI is set to revolutionise IT, according to Salesforce’s latest State of IT report.

A massive 83% of IT leaders in South Africa say the role of AI in their organisations is well-defined, a figure poised to grow as 87% believe generative AI, specifically, will soon have a prominent role in their organisations.

Leaders are proceeding with caution, however, with 74% concerned about generative AI’s ethics.

The report also found that ongoing digital transformations are sapping IT capacity, with 67% of South African IT organisations have trouble keeping up with demands from the business.

The situation anticipated to worsen as 78% project increased demand over the next 18 months. In response, 88% of South African IT leaders say they’re increasingly focused on driving operational efficiencies.

Teams are seeking to scale app development. Only 35% of South African IT organisations can support all app development requests they receive. To scale their capacity, 69% have adopted low-code or no-code tools, and 57% use composability.

According to the research, teams take an “all of the above” approach to security as threats loom. Seventy-five percent of South African IT leaders have trouble balancing business and security objectives,

prompting them to adopt an array of defence measures. For example, 59% of South African IT organisations use data encryption, and 50% use multi-factor authentication.

The Salesforce State of IT report tracks key trends from IT leaders across 28 counties, including 200 from South Africa.