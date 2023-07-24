Graduate Software Developer : Mobile Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Looking for Top graduates with IT Software Development qualifications.

About the role

A awesome work environment, are you looking for constant opportunities for personal and career development, you will receive all the necessary support from professional people within the organisation.

Remote working ·

Fast development environment ·

No constant overtime to meet deadlines

The person

You have a Matric, Degree or Diploma in IT (Software Development)

You have excellent marks (70% + average)

C# Background

You are a well-spoken, confident, IT enthusiast

Desired Skills:

IT Graduate

Junior Mobile Developer

Hybrid working

C#

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

pension and much more

