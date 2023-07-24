Graduate Software Developer : Mobile Developer

Jul 24, 2023

Looking for Top graduates with IT Software Development qualifications.

About the role
A awesome work environment, are you looking for constant opportunities for personal and career development, you will receive all the necessary support from professional people within the organisation.

  • Remote working ·
  • Fast development environment ·
  • No constant overtime to meet deadlines

The person

  • You have a Matric, Degree or Diploma in IT (Software Development)
  • You have excellent marks (70% + average)
  • C# Background
  • You are a well-spoken, confident, IT enthusiast

Desired Skills:

  • IT Graduate
  • Junior Mobile Developer
  • Hybrid working
  • C#

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • pension and much more

Learn more/Apply for this position