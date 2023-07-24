ICT Analyst Programmer at National Consumer Tribunal – Gauteng Centurion

B Degree or equivalent in Information Technology.

Knowledge of Databases and programming concepts.

4-5 years in a similar environment.

Experience in data analysis, systems and business process design, programming, and Webservices.

Knowledge of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), and Treasury Regulations will be an added advantage.

A good understanding of the Microsoft Windows/Network infrastructure environment, Microsoft database technologies SQL, and SQL Server reporting services.

Ability to communicate effectively at all levels, be goal-oriented, be able to work under minimal supervision, and meet deadlines.

Must be able to work in a team environment.

Able to maintain confidentiality concerning NCT data and operating systems.

Develop, build, and support ICT software applications per the overall NCT business strategy, enterprise architecture, and ICT governance framework.

Develop and build ICT solutions aligned to the Tribunal standards in the NCT policies and ICT SOPS.

Development of specifications relating to the building and continuous improvement of all NCT applications.

Design and implement end-user interface technologies for easy access to systems.

Convert project specifications, using flowcharts and diagrams, into a sequence of detailed instructions and logical steps for coding into a language processable by the computer.

Write manuals to describe installation and operating procedures.

Provide ICT support and training on NCT business applications to internal and external users.

Installation and testing of developed applications and overseeing the installation of related support software.

Perform data analysis on established databases to ensure data integrity, resolution of data inconsistencies, and data quality on NCT business applications.

Perform troubleshooting for all technical issues relating to NCT business applications.

Performs regular performance and response time monitoring NCT business applications in production with problem-solving applied where necessary.

Formulate plans outlining application development steps using structured systems analysis and design techniques.

Develop and implement change management strategies where necessary.

Analyse, review, and alter software applications to increase operating efficiency or adapt to new requirements and submit plans to CIO for approval.

Make recommendations about purchasing technology resources, and research current and potential resources and services relating to business applications development.

Perform monitoring of all ICT business applications when required and make recommendations.

About The Employer:

The National Consumer Tribunal (The Tribunal) invites suitably qualified candidates to apply for the vacant position of ICT Analyst Programmer. The Tribunal was established in 2006 in terms of section 26(1) of the National Credit Act, No. 34 of 2005 as an independent adjudicative body with jurisdiction throughout the Republic of South Africa. Its purpose is to adjudicate credit and consumer-related matters provided for in the National Credit Act (NCA) and the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) and to provide rulings in respect of alleged contraventions of these Acts.

