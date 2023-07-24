Information Security Manager at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Beacon Valley

Our American client has made a significant decision to establish their Research and Development division in Cape Town, demonstrating a strong commitment to the region. Their investments in the local office reflect their intention to grow and thrive in this location. For individuals who are passionate about research and development, complex systems, and continuous learning, this company offers an exceptional opportunity. Situated in the northern suburbs, the organisation prides itself on its progressive approach, including a comprehensive benefits package and flexible work arrangements.

Develop and maintain a comprehensive ISP aligned with industry best practices and regulations.

Establish and maintain information security policies for data confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

Conduct regular risk assessments for software, systems, and infrastructure vulnerabilities.

Administer company-wide gap analysis on industry standards and policies.

Lead “InfoSec projects” and respond to customer security requests.

Achieve and maintain certifications like ISO 27001 and SOC 2.

Implement and manage security controls for firewalls, encryption, access, and identity.

Stay updated on emerging security threats and recommend improvements.

Collaborate with teams to define security policies and procedures.

Manage security incidents and conduct awareness training.

Oversee security controls for cloud services.

Maintain relationships with vendors, auditors, and regulators.

Prepare comprehensive reports on security status and incidents.

Perform initial investigation and gap analysis for compliance.

Engage consultants and lead the certification process.

Own implementation of remediation plan for certification.

Develop reporting capabilities and handle customer questionnaires.

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in Computer Science, Information Security, or related field.

Relevant certifications such as:

Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)

Certified Information Security Manager (CISM).

6+ years of experience in information security management, preferably in a software development environment.

Proven success in a similar role with a strong customer-centric and pragmatic approach.

Proficient in data security best practices, industry standards, and frameworks (e.g., ISO 27001, SOC 2).

Familiarity with privacy regulations (e.g., GDPR, CCPA) and experience in ensuring compliance.

Strong leadership, communication, and collaboration skills.

Experience managing cross-functional programs within a distributed workforce.

Comprehensive understanding of security controls and risk management.

Familiarity with cloud security architecture and best practices.

Strong administrative skills for policy and documentation maintenance.

Results-driven, energetic, and respected at all levels within the organisation with high personal integrity.

