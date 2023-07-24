Intermediate C# Developer with React or Angular 13 – Vereeniging – up to R600k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One of the top consulting houses that are well known for building high-quality, scalable software solutions for their clients are looking for an Intermediate C# Developer.

The ideal candidate would be a strong coder in Angular or React. You would be mainly responsible for writing clean, high-quality, and maintainable code. You will also need to develop and support software including applications, database integration and support test and deployment of new products and features.

Requirements:

Intermediate C# Full Stack Developer with Angular 13 or React

C#

Angular 13

React

.Net Core Web API

Entity Framework

MS SQL

Qualifications:

BSc in Computer Science

The Reference Number for this position is FM57430 which is a Permanent position based in Vereeniging offering a cost to company of up to R600k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumudzani at [Email Address Removed] or call her at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

