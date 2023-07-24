Intermediate Data Engineer – Remote – R650K Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

One of South Africa’s forefront financial services group is looking for a data Engineer to join their growing team. They offer wholesale and retail banking services as well as insurance, asset management, and wealth management.

In this role you will be required to design, develop, implement, and maintain scalable and robust data integration interfaces and data, you will also be assisting the team to drive the company’s success into the future.

If you are a skilled problem-solver and you are able to analyse complex business issues then this opportunity is for you, APPLY NOW

Experience:

3+ years’ experience

SQL

SSIS

C#

ETL

AbInitio

Analysis

Azure

Cloud

Qualification:

A Degree and higher qualification from registered institutions

Reference Number for this position is GZ54546 which is a permanent position offering up to R650k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

