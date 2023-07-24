Intermediate Microsoft Developer C#/wpf- Durban – R680k PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT – KwaZulu-Natal Durban North

Be part of one of the top companies that provide specialised software business solutions.

You will be creating and amending programs in accordance with the agreed development standards to achieve a well-engineered solution and maintain documentation and project files with respect to progress changes and provide regular reports on such to the Team.

You will also need to review technical deliverables and manage quality in order to ensure that what has been built meets user expectations.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have a minimum of 6 years’ experience

C#

Net

WPF

Microsoft SQL Server

Azure

Reference Number for this position is FM54458 which is a Permanent position based in Durban offering a cost to company salary of R680k PA negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

