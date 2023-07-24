IT Devops Engineer

Our client is a homegrown South African fintech company pioneering the future of payments and they looking for a DevOps Engineer to join their team.

Essential Criteria

3+ Years of experience as an intermediate DevOps engineer

Intermediate Linux experience

Experience with Windows services, and IIS

AWS experience or qualification would be preferable however similar experience and qualifications with Azure will be considered.

Experience with Azure Dev Ops, Jenkins or other CI/CD Platforms

Experience with Containerisation Docker/Kubernetes, ECS, EKS

Required Experience

Relevant IT qualification or experience if no formal qualification

Monitoring tools (Datadog, Grafana, Prometheus, Elastic)

Experience with: CloudFormation templates, Terraform, CDK

Experience with Azure Dev Ops, CI/CD will be advantageous.

Cloud infrastructure experience (built and managed) on any of the following: AWS, Azure

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to troubleshoot problems with limited insights

Desired Skills:

AWS

DevOps

Docker

Kubernetes

Microsoft Azure

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

