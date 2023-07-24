IT Technical Specialist

Jul 24, 2023

We are urgently looking to fill a position of IT Technical Specialist in our IT team, based Morningside Durban

Requirements

  • IT Diploma, Degree or similar
  • 5 years plus experience in duties list below – but not limited to.
  • Must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Knowledge with QuickBooks an advantage

Experience with the following.
Desktop support

  • Attending to work tickets
  • Assisting users
  • Maintain CCTV network
  • Dealing with suppliers such as printer support
  • Set up new equipment
  • Shipping new equipment
  • Telephone maintenance

Additional functions.

  • Evaluate network and data security
  • Maintain IT network and computer systems
  • Monitor performance of IT network
  • Identity problematic areas and implement solutions
  • Define IT infrastructure and architecture
  • Create IT policies and best practice manuals
  • Training programs for staff.
  • Act in alighment with user needs and system functionality to contribute to organizational policy – as above.
  • Routine system audits
  • System operation reports
  • Manage equipment budgets
  • IT investigations
  • Assist with QuickBooks
  • Asset control

Specific Job Skills

  • Must be a dynamic, highly motivated individual.
  • Implementer of standardised systems.
  • Must be a self-starter/finisher.
  • Must be well organised and analytical.
  • Understanding of complex information and requirements.
  • Good prioritisation skills and be flexible enough to adapt plans.

Desired Skills:

  • Desktop Support
  • Training
  • Network Support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

