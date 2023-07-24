IT Technical Specialist

We are urgently looking to fill a position of IT Technical Specialist in our IT team, based Morningside Durban

Requirements

IT Diploma, Degree or similar

5 years plus experience in duties list below – but not limited to.

Must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Knowledge with QuickBooks an advantage

Experience with the following.

Desktop support

Attending to work tickets

Assisting users

Maintain CCTV network

Dealing with suppliers such as printer support

Set up new equipment

Shipping new equipment

Telephone maintenance

Additional functions.

Evaluate network and data security

Maintain IT network and computer systems

Monitor performance of IT network

Identity problematic areas and implement solutions

Define IT infrastructure and architecture

Create IT policies and best practice manuals

Training programs for staff.

Act in alighment with user needs and system functionality to contribute to organizational policy – as above.

Routine system audits

System operation reports

Manage equipment budgets

IT investigations

Maintain CCTV network

Assist with QuickBooks

Asset control

Specific Job Skills

Must be a dynamic, highly motivated individual.

Implementer of standardised systems.

Must be a self-starter/finisher.

Must be well organised and analytical.

Understanding of complex information and requirements.

Good prioritisation skills and be flexible enough to adapt plans.

Desired Skills:

Desktop Support

Training

Network Support

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position