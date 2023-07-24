IT Technical Specialist – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

We are urgently looking to fill a position of IT Technical Specialist in our IT team, based Morningside Durban
Requirements
- IT Diploma, Degree or similar
- 5 years plus experience in duties list below – but not limited to.
- Must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Knowledge with QuickBooks an advantage
Experience with the following.
Desktop support
- Attending to work tickets
- Assisting users
- Maintain CCTV network
- Dealing with suppliers such as printer support
- Set up new equipment
- Shipping new equipment
- Telephone maintenance
Additional functions.
- Evaluate network and data security
- Maintain IT network and computer systems
- Monitor performance of IT network
- Identity problematic areas and implement solutions
- Define IT infrastructure and architecture
- Create IT policies and best practice manuals
- Training programs for staff.
- Act in alighment with user needs and system functionality to contribute to organizational policy – as above.
- Routine system audits
- System operation reports
- Manage equipment budgets
- IT investigations
- Assist with QuickBooks
- Asset control
Specific Job Skills
- Must be a dynamic, highly motivated individual.
- Implementer of standardised systems.
- Must be a self-starter/finisher.
- Must be well organised and analytical.
- Understanding of complex information and requirements.
- Good prioritisation skills and be flexible enough to adapt plans.
Desired Skills:
- Desktop Support
- Training
- Network Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree