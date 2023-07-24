IT Technician at Boardwalk – Eastern Cape Gqebera

- Responsible for the timely and effective response to the full spectrum of IT user queries and problems by providing technical support to users including performing desktop software and hardware installation; performing routine maintenance on data centre equipment, troubleshooting problem areas (in person, or remotely), providing end-user assistance where required and maintaining an adequate spare parts inventory of systems, subsystems and component parts used in repair work with the aim of ensuring the optimal delivery of IT services to the business without interruption.
Desired Skills:
- –
- MCSE
- ITIL Foundation Certification
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Casino
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma