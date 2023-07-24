Java CHATBOT Software Developer – Hybrid Arrangement – R650 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

Long term contract work with a Midrand based manufacturing giant.

They are on the hunt for a Software Developer / Bot Developer to join an existing team of rock-solid frontend and backend developers to create online Chat BOTs that receive feedbacks from customers.

This role requires someone with a strong technical background to be able to understand the complexity of new and existing solutions in place and support them with a high degree of competence. SO APPLY NOW!!!

Generic Technical / Functional skills:

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Translating and simplifying requirements

Very good skills with Hands on experience Node.JS, TypeScript, JavaScript.

C#, Python is advantageous

IDEs & Tools: Visual Studio, GIT

Basics Skill in Web UI development: Bootstrap, AJAX, [URL Removed]

DevOps Experience. CI/CD. Container advantageous

Experience with Bot Development advantageous

Specific Technical / Functional skills

IDEs & Tools: Azure DevOps

Experience with Prometheus and Grafana, Mongo

DB advantageous

Microsoft Techstack: Azure, Azure Cognitive

Services advantageous

Reference Number for this position is GZ50699 which is a contract position based in Midrand offering a contract rate of up to R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency.

