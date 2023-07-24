Java Developer (Bots Dev) – Fairlands / REMOTE – R999k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

Awesome chance to get involved in a team working on high-performance financial platforms and applications in a Fintech Giant! You will be based in a progressive environment that is highly collaborative, relaxed and offers more remote time than ever before!

It’s an opportunity to work in a space that will keep you a step ahead in the development industry and is adaptive to change even through trying times, DON’T MISS OUT. APPLY TODAY!!

Requirements:

Java Developer

Spring Boot

Kafka

Message brokers

ActiveMQ

RabbitMQ

Tibco

Microservice Architecture

Docker

Reference Number for this position is MK53318 which is a Permanent position based in Fairlands/ Remote offering a salary of R999k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Java Developer

Spring Boot

Kafka

Tibco

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position